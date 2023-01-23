St. Robert, Mo., woman loses mother, 3 other family members in 2 separate crashes

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A family lost four members in two separate crashes in the Ozarks in the past week.

Kimsha Rosensteen said she lost her aunt, uncle, and cousin in a head-on, wrong-way crash in Springfield on Friday. Three others inside the SUV remain hospitalized in critical condition. She also lost her mother in a crash in St. Robert two days before that crash.

Rosensteen said they are all overwhelmed.

”I’m mad, I’m so angry, and I asked God, why?” said Rosensteen. “Why would you do this amount of 48 hours?”

Rosensteen is from Waynesville. She said her family from Texas was on their way to the funeral of her mother.

“I am so lost and confused with a matter of 48 hours to lose many family members,” said Rosensteen.

Police said the driver of the wrong-way crash in Springfield may have been under the influence. He remains hospitalized too.

“How do you stay in that town? Knowing what you’ve done?” said Rosensteen. “How do you sleep?”

She said she is lost.

“I’m so mad because I don’t have a mother,” said Rosensteen. “I have family spread out in hospitals. I have three waiting to be shipped back to Texas.”

She said her family is looking for answers.

“If you knew you were drinking, why was your take upon yourself to enter your vehicle and put danger in the streets and take a life from someone?” said Rosensteen.

Rosensteen said she wants her family to be remembered as people who always gave out a helping hand and with a smile.

As their family has changed forever.

“We will never, never be the same. I have three siblings under me that I’m holding up now,” said Rosensteen. “I have a father that I’m holding up in his hospital. This way, it will never be right again. Never.”

Waynesville business is hosting a fundraiser for the family, selling cookies to pay for medical costs. To help: CLICK HERE.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.