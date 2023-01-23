What to keep in your car safety kit

A person clears snow off their car after a winter storm rolled through Western New York...
A person clears snow off their car after a winter storm rolled through Western New York Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, in Amherst, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)(Jeffrey T. Barnes | AP)
By Anna Johnson
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 10:46 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The National Weather Service recommends have a kit in your car for emergencies and inclement weather. The kit should include the following items:

Cell phone charger

First aid kit

Jumper cables

Tire chains

Flares

Water and snacks

Flashlight

Socks, mittens and warm clothes

Full tank of gas

Bag of sand or cat litter

Blanket

Rope

Shovel, ice scraper or snow brush

Car safety kit
Car safety kit(KY3)

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Soon it will be considered a felony to own braces for handguns that aren’t registered.
Arkansas will not enforce new ATF rule
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Winter Storm Watch issued ahead of midweek system
Shooting at Rapid Roberts on S. Kansas Expressway in Springfield
Victim in serious condition after shooting at a Springfield gas station
Former AT&T customers who had an unlimited plan between October 2011 and June 2015 may be...
AT&T to pay out $60M settlement to thousands of customers
Heavy snow is expected over the Ozarks, with widespread travel impacts expected.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Snowstorm begins Tuesday evening

Latest News

State of Missouri awards $261 million through broadband infrastructure grant program
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Winter Storm Watch issued ahead of midweek system
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid watches from the sidelines during the first half of an...
Tickets on sale Monday morning for Chiefs AFC Championship Game
Not one wants to deal with a car crash but unfortunately, it happens.
What to do if you’re involved in a hit and run