What to keep in your car safety kit
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 10:46 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The National Weather Service recommends have a kit in your car for emergencies and inclement weather. The kit should include the following items:
Cell phone charger
First aid kit
Jumper cables
Tire chains
Flares
Water and snacks
Flashlight
Socks, mittens and warm clothes
Full tank of gas
Bag of sand or cat litter
Blanket
Rope
Shovel, ice scraper or snow brush
To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com
Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.