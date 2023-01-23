What to keep in your car safety kit

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The National Weather Service recommends have a kit in your car for emergencies and inclement weather. The kit should include the following items:

Cell phone charger

First aid kit

Jumper cables

Tire chains

Flares

Water and snacks

Flashlight

Socks, mittens and warm clothes

Full tank of gas

Bag of sand or cat litter

Blanket

Rope

Shovel, ice scraper or snow brush

Car safety kit (KY3)

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.