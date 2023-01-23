Willard School District bans book ‘Me and Earl and the Dying Girl’; parents react

By Elizabeth VanMetre
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 4:49 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WILLARD, Mo. (KY3) - A book is being pulled from the Willard Public Schools’ libraries. And despite some outcry, the district says it’s just following protocol.

‘Me and Earl and the Dying Girl’ no longer be available at Willard High School because of its explicit sexual language. This was a decision announced by the school board on January 19.

“Anybody who has a concern can fill out a form called a request for reconsideration,” Assistant Superintendant of Academics for the District, Shane Dublin, says.

A board is then put together to take a closer look at the book and present their findings and recommendations. Parents in the Willard School District did receive an email about the decision.

Parent Dallas Jones says students need access to all sorts of books.

“Even though some of the material may be mature and sensitive, it’s a very small portion,” he says. “And the greater scheme of the book is positivity, inclusion, and things like that.”

Parents in the Willard School District have power over which books their kids can read. If there’s a book they don’t want their children to have, the parent can let the school know, and they won’t have access to it.

The district recognizes this book ban stirred up interest throughout the community. It says it the listened.

“We want an environment where students feel valued, heard, [and] have their input,” Dublin says. “We all share that same goal, so it’s been really a good process with a lot of engagement.”

Jones wishes it was a decision left in the hands of the parents.

“I don’t like the fact that now they’re making these decisions for every kid in the district regardless of what their parents want their kids to be exposed to,” he says.

