2nd best year for the number of passengers at The Springfield-Branson National Airport

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -The Springfield-Branson National Airport is seeing a rebound after the pandemic hit passenger numbers hard three years ago. 1,109,529 passengers went through the airport in 2022, which is up 14.6% from 2021. 598,604 went through the airport during the pandemic year of 2020.

Last year’s increase is attributed to a strong economy in the Springfield area and more people wanting to travel.

The airport also noted other highlights.

• In 2022 the number of airline seats available in Springfield rose 4 percent over 2021. That indicates growing passenger demand.

• Flights leaving Springfield were 88 percent full on average. That’s eight percent better than 2021.

• Cargo airlines moved a combined 33 million pounds of freight in and out of the airport in 2022.

• 8.5 million gallons of aviation fuel was loaded on board aircraft — a nine percent increase over 2021.

The record for most passengers was set in 2019 at 1,187,068.

