$30 million in ARPA funds given to boost training programs in Missouri

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - More money is going toward filling jobs across the Show-Me State.

Missouri is giving out $30 million in ARPA funds to boost workforce training programs across the state.

Grants will go toward training in industries like healthcare, broadband, deployment and manufacturing.

One of the recipients is Sikeston R6 School District for their welding program.

