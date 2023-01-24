American skier Shiffrin wins record 83rd World Cup race

United States' Mikaela Shiffrin speeds down the course during an alpine ski, women's World Cup...
United States' Mikaela Shiffrin speeds down the course during an alpine ski, women's World Cup giant slalom, in Kronplatz, Italy, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023.(AP Photo/Alessandro Trovati)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 7:43 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN VIGILIO DI MAREBBE, Italy (AP) — American skier Mikaela Shiffrin won a record 83rd World Cup race Tuesday.

Shiffrin’s giant slalom victory broke a tie on the all-time women’s list with former American teammate Lindsey Vonn. Vonn retired four years ago when injuries cut her career short.

“It might take me a little bit to figure out what to say,” Shiffrin said. “I don’t know what to say right now.”

Shiffrin now needs only three more wins to match Ingemark Stenmark’s overall mark — between men and women — of 86 victories.

Stenmark competed in the 1970s and 80s.

Shiffrin led from start to finish at the Kronplatz resort in the Italian Dolomites, crossing 0.45 seconds ahead of world champion Lara Gut-Behrami and 1.43 ahead of home favorite and former overall champion Federica Brignone after also posting the fastest first run.

Shiffrin seemed exhausted and relieved immediately after finishing, bending over and resting her head on her poles and then biting her lips before going over to embrace Gut-Behrami and Brignone.

Brignone told Shiffrin, “Congrats,” and Shiffrin responded, “Oh my god.”

It was Shiffrin’s ninth win of the season.

What’s more is that Shiffrin is still only 27. Vonn was 33 when she won her last World Cup event and Stenmark was 32.

The record also comes nearly a year after Shiffrin didn’t win a medal in six events at the Beijing Olympics after entering amid big expectations.

Shiffrin can quickly add to her record total in another giant slalom at Kronplatz on Wednesday. Then she has two slaloms — her best event, having accounted for 51 of her 83 victories — in Spindleruv Mlyn, Czech Republic, next weekend. That was where Shiffrin made her World Cup debut as a 15-year-old in March 2011.

After a short break, Shiffrin will then again be a multi-medal threat at the world championships in Courchevel and Meribel, France, which start on Feb. 6.

___

More AP skiing: https://apnews.com/hub/skiing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Most of the Ozarks is under a winter storm warning this afternoon and tonight.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Here comes the snow!
Soon it will be considered a felony to own braces for handguns that aren’t registered.
Arkansas will not enforce new ATF rule
Lena Stewart/Christian County Jail
Nixa High School teacher faces several sex crime accusations involving a student
Shooting at Rapid Roberts on S. Kansas Expressway in Springfield
Victim in serious condition after shooting at a Springfield gas station
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Winter Storm Warning, Winter Weather Advisory issued for Tuesday-Wednesday

Latest News

University of Missouri study shows firearm injuries up among children since beginning of...
Number of pediatric firearm injuries went up during pandemic including here in the Ozarks
A woman stands in front of a display of destroyed Russian tanks and armoured vehicles in...
Kyiv targets graft as Poland asks Berlin to OK Ukraine tanks
A 7-year-old rushed for help when her great-grandmother got stuck under a rolling SUV. (WXYZ,...
Caught on camera: Girl helps save great-grandma
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Winter Storm Warning, Winter Weather Advisory issued for Tuesday-Wednesday
Valentino Alvero is described as always upbeat and caring for others.
Son mourns father killed in Monterey Park, Calif., mass shooting