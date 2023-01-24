Branson Public Works, residents prepare for Tuesday night snowstorm

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Branson Public Works crews spent all of Monday loading up 13 trucks with salt ahead of Tuesday night’s snowstorm.

The trucks will cover roughly 250 lane miles of roadway. It will be all hands on deck.

“It could be interesting because the forecast right now is showing anywhere between five and eight inches,” said Ben Stabo with Branson Public Works. “The crew has been concentrating on making sure that we have all the items that we need for the snow event ready to go.”

Residents, too, spent the day buying groceries and filling up their gas tanks ahead of the storm.

“It’s hilly and curvy here in Branson, and it can get really slick,” said Mary Groman, Branson local. “Everybody’s been talking about the storm, and I’ve called friends and family make sure that they’re getting supplies just in case.”

Groman says even the grocery was busy as many stocked up on eggs and milk.

Branson Public Works says drivers should stay home until the roads are treated.

“Around here, every city street in the city will get plowed at some point during the storm,” said Stabo. “We will primarily focus on our primary routes and then move into our residential areas as the storm progresses.”

If you plan on driving in these conditions:

Slow down

Leave enough room between your vehicle and other

Do not use cruise control

Do not crowd snow plows

Remove snow and ice from your windows and light

Have an emergency tool kit in your car

The city of Branson has a map updated by public works on road conditions click HERE to access it.

