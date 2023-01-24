Judge finds Republic, Mo., man guilty in the death of his girlfriend in 2020

REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - A judge found a Republic man guilty of second-degree murder for the death of his girlfriend in 2020.

The bench trial for Shane Leon Mackey, 46, of Aurora, Mo., took three days.

Investigators say Mackey killed Racheal Sanders. Police say Mackey had a criminal past, being arrested seven times for domestic assault from 2002 to 2013.

Officers found Sanders dead inside her Republic home on North Douglas after receiving a “well-being” check tip. Investigators say they found the house in disarray, with broken glass and blood on the kitchen floor, living room floor, and bedroom. Investigators say they entered a room, finding Mackey trying to do CPR.

In an interview with police, investigators say Mackey gave inconsistent statements about Sanders’ death, including when he performed CPR. Mackey told authorities he walked home from a restaurant after a night out at dinner. He told investigators he found her then bloody in the home. He told investigators he tried to get her to the hospital, but she refused because she had no insurance. He then said in the interview she asked for a glass of water around 4:30 a.m. His alarm awakened him at 5 a.m. He then saw her deceased.

