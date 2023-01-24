Ozark school districts keeping eye on the weather forecast, considering school cancellations

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Many students around the area hope for a snow day on Wednesday.

Dr. Travis Shaw, the executive director of Operations for Springfield Public Schools, also has his eyes on the radar. He’s part of the team who decides if schools will be canceled.

Tuesday, things are buzzing a bit more than usual as people wait to see the decision.

“There’s always that anticipation because kids love snow and even adults love snow,” Dr. Shaw says.

In Ozark, students will also get a snow day if school is canceled.

“After four days, then we begin our AMI or our alternate method instruction or online learning,” Curtis Chesick, the Superintendent of Operations for the Ozark School District, says

Deciding if the school will be canceled isn’t taken lightly. Student safety is at the forefront.

“Because we’re so large, it becomes compounded because we may have two inches of snow on the south side of our district or the north side and two-thirds of our district walks out, and the concrete is clear and the asphalts clear, and they’re trying to figure out why we canceled schools,” Chesick says.

Both districts say they’re watching closely. SPS says it likes to have its notice out at 5 a.m.

