Republic, Mo., police arrest man hiding inside business

By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 4:41 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - An employee at a Republic business breathed a sigh of relief after a strange and potentially dangerous experience.

Police say a man wanted in a domestic violence investigation walked into Eva Ramirez’s office on Monday. He explained that he had car trouble and needed to use her phone. A few minutes later, the police showed up near her building. The man then began acting strange and began hiding.

“I looked at this cop, and I was like, you need to lock eyes with me,” said Ramirez. “And he did, and he stepped in and got him up really fast. I asked one of the cops outside if he was dangerous, and he said, " Yes.”

Ramirez says staying calm and being kind to the man helped keep her safe. Republic police officers say the man is a suspect in a domestic assault case.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

