SPONSORED: Get pain relief while getting a new pair of shoes at Jigglin George’s
The staff takes a hands-on approach when it comes to their customer service
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 4:42 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Jigglin George’s has been serving the Branson area for decades. Kadee Brosseau is talking with the owner’s about the store to find out what makes them so well-known.
To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com
Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.