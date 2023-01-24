On Your Side: File your taxes for free

By Ashley Reynolds
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 3:42 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - No doubt hiring a good tax professional will cost you money. However, there are several options to file for free.

If you make less than $60,000, there’s a good chance you can file for free.

You want to find what’s called a VITA clinic. You can plug your zip code into the IRS website, and it will show you your options.

The local number to call to set up an appointment is 417-720-2000. Appointments are filling up fast for February, so don’t wait.

Don’t want to book? No problem.

Drury will host walk-in-only clinics every Monday in February from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. This will happen in the new building, The O’Reilly Enterprise Center, at Central Street and Drury Lane.

Taxapalooza is Saturday, February 18, at the Dream Center, 829 West Atlantic Street in Springfield. The event is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Workers with Senior Age offer Tax Counseling for the Elderly. They can also help with rebates and simple returns. The number to call to set up an appointment is 417-862-0762.

If you meet the income requirements, you can also file your own taxes for free here. CLICK HERE: https://myfreetaxes.com/.

People should come prepared with the following items:

  • Valid driver’s license or photo ID
  • Dates of birth and social security cards for all persons listed on the return
  • All income statements: Forms W-2, 1099, Social Security, Unemployment, or other records and any documents showing taxes withheld
  • Child care provider’s information: Payee’s name, address, and SSN or TIN; total paid for child care
  • Proof of account at a financial institution for direct debit or deposit (i.e. canceled/ voided check or deposit slip)
  • Prior year tax return (if available)
  • Other relevant information about income and expenses
  • • If over 65 or disabled, bring a statement for real estate taxes or a landlord statement of rent paid

