Advocates protest ‘anti-LGBTQ’ bills in Missouri legislature

By Deion Broxton
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 6:47 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - LGBTQ advocates protested in St. Louis and Jefferson City over proposed legislation they say targets that specific demographic.

On Tuesday, several LGBTQ rights advocates rallied through the Grove over several bills limiting LGBTQ exposure in Missouri.

The ACLU reported Missouri has 30 filed anti-LGBTQ bills, the most of any state in the country.

Missouri’s bills in the legislature cover issues such as banning trans women from playing female sports to limiting where a drag show can take place.

“We’re afraid that they’re going to be persecuted, you know, just walking the street. That’s a public area,” said Felecia Kempen with Human Rights Collective STL. “For them to be pushed through so quickly--it’s a complete--it’s a red flag.”

Missouri Senator Mike Moon is sponsoring a bill making it illegal for a person 17 or younger to get gender-confirming medical care.

“They should have all the protections that every citizen in Missouri and citizen of the United States have,” Moon told News 4. “I see it more as a protection. It’s not saying you can’t do it. It’s just wait. This doesn’t affect any rights. It’s not trampling on the rights. It’s actually protection for minors. But for those Missourians who are considering procedures like this, whether they’re hormonally or surgically, this will allow them ample time as a minor to consider who they are.”

According to the ACLU, 22 of the 30 bills have advanced, which means the bill may be debated and may ultimately be voted on in state legislative chambers.

Any bill signed into law would become effective at the end of August.

