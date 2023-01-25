Arkansas rides hot 1st half, routs cold-shooting LSU

Arkansas guard Davonte Davis (4) tries to drive past LSU forward Jalen Reed (13) during the...
Arkansas guard Davonte Davis (4) tries to drive past LSU forward Jalen Reed (13) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)(Michael Woods | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 9:33 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
FAYETTEVLLE, Ark. (AP) — Davonte Davis scored 16 points, Arkansas raced to a 24-point first-half lead and the Razorbacks walloped cold-shooting LSU 60-40 on Tuesday night.

Arkansas lost its Southeastern Conference opener in Baton Rouge, but the rematch turned into a first-half route, as the Tigers were held to just 14 points. LSU’s 40 points were the fewest allowed by the Razorbacks this season and the second fewest points allowed in an SEC game in program history, surpassed only by the January 12, 2013 game in which Vanderbilt scored just 33 points.

LSU started the game 0-for-5 from the field and its first field goal dropped more than five minutes in. Arkansas finished the half on a 23-3 run. The Tigers got within 11 points on several occasions in the second half, but no closer.

Davis hit 7 of 8 from the field and made both of his 3-point attempts in leading Arkansas (14-6, 10-1). Anthony Black finished with 14 points, seven rebounds, three assists and three steals. Ricky Council IV had 10 points with six boards and seven assists and Makhi Mitchell added 10 points and grabbed eight boards.

KJ Williams and Adam Miller each scored nine points and Williams grabbed 11 rebounds to lead LSU (12-8, 0-4).

Arkansas plays at No. 17 Baylor Saturday. LSU returns home to play host to Texas Tech.

