Authorities search for mountain lion in Franklin County

mountain lion
mountain lion
By Alex Gaul
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 7:48 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN COUNTY (KMOV) - A mountain lion is still at-large after being hit by a vehicle Monday night in Villa Ridge, Missouri.

The Missouri Department of Conservation searched for the big cat Monday night and Tuesday Morning along Old State Highway 100 near Highway T, but they have come up empty so far. Employees at the local feed store said the mountain lion ran into the trailer of one of their trucks.

“It darted out, and the trailer hit the animal, and so he turned around because he realized it wasn’t a deer or something more typical,” Straatmann Feed and Transfer Inc. employee Austin Straatman said.

Patrice Pyatt with MDC said they still don’t know the lion’s gender. However, most mountain lions spotted in Missouri are males who came from the West in search of new territory.

“We don’t have any indication that there is a risk to the public right now,” Pyatt said. “We just ask that if someone does come across the cat, to remember that it is injured and to not approach it.”

There have been about 100 mountain lion sightings in Missouri since the early 90s, but there have only been two others in the St. Louis area since 2011. The last one was in 2017, when a mountain lion died after being hit near Warrenton, Missouri.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Soon it will be considered a felony to own braces for handguns that aren’t registered.
Arkansas will not enforce new ATF rule
Up to a foot of snow is possible tonight in some places.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Heavy Snow Tonight for Some
Lena Stewart/Christian County Jail
Nixa High School teacher faces several sex crime accusations involving a student
Shooting at Rapid Roberts on S. Kansas Expressway in Springfield
Victim in serious condition after shooting at a Springfield gas station
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Winter Storm Warning, Winter Weather Advisory issued for Tuesday-Wednesday

Latest News

Drag performer MD Hunter, whose stage name is Athena Sinclair, testifies before a state Senate...
Arkansas Senate OKs drag show restrictions; heads to House
Advocates protest ‘anti-LGBTQ’ bills in Missouri legislature
Drag queens speak against Missouri bills on transgender kids
OZARKS UNSOLVED: What happened to Michelle Henri?
Department of Health and Senior Services to oversee project that's due to be completed by end...
Missouri Governor wants Master Plan on Aging to improve policies and programs for rapidly-growing senior population