Crash involving semis closes U.S. 63 in Fulton County, Ark.

Courtesy: ArDOT
Courtesy: ArDOT(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 9:52 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
FULTON COUNTY, Ark. (KY3/KAIT) - The Arkansas State Police closed part of U.S. 63 in Fulton County following a crash involving semis.

Troopers responded to the crash around 9 p.m. Tuesday. The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office says U.S. 63 from Hardy to Mammoth Spring is shut down because of the crash. Law enforcement says several vehicles, including 18-wheelers are blocking the highway.

Learn more at idrivearkansas.com.

