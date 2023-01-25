Crash involving semis closes U.S. 63 in Fulton County, Ark.

FULTON COUNTY, Ark. (KY3/KAIT) - The Arkansas State Police closed part of U.S. 63 in Fulton County following a crash involving semis.

Troopers responded to the crash around 9 p.m. Tuesday. The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office says U.S. 63 from Hardy to Mammoth Spring is shut down because of the crash. Law enforcement says several vehicles, including 18-wheelers are blocking the highway.

