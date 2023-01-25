Crews clear large tree from Springfield neighborhood
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 8:22 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The heavy snow snapped trees across the Ozarks.
Crews cleared a large tree from the road at the intersection of Barnes and Page in Springfield on Wednesday morning. That is a couple of blocks east of Glenstone Avenue. The removal closed the road for a short time.
Snapped trees have led to downed power lines across the Ozarks.
