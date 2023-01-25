Crews clear large tree from Springfield neighborhood

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The heavy snow snapped trees across the Ozarks.

Crews cleared a large tree from the road at the intersection of Barnes and Page in Springfield on Wednesday morning. That is a couple of blocks east of Glenstone Avenue. The removal closed the road for a short time.

Snapped trees have led to downed power lines across the Ozarks.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.