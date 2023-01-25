Crews work to stay ahead of heavy snowfall in Harrison, Ark.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The storm expected to hit Northern Arkansas brought heavy snow Tuesday.

Harrison is seeing its fair share.

“We’re watching out as far as the weatherman shows us, said Harrison’s public works director Wade Phillips.

He says crews have been keeping a close eye on the weather forecast.

“If we see something out there in that 10 to 14 day we’re paying attention and getting ready for it,” he said.

That means preparing the snow plows.

“Let’s do it. This is the easy, fun stuff,” said snow plow driver AJ McCarville.

He has spent several winter seasons behind the wheel of a snow plow.

“The past three winters there’s actually been quite a bit of snow accumulation,” he explained.

McCarville went from treating the roads to clearing them in a matter of hours.

“You kind of get rolling on one of these streets that haven’t been plowed much you get a lot of snow,” he said.

The job doesn’t come without its challenges.

“The weight of the salt in the back of the truck. That doesn’t help. It adds a lot of weight when you’re going over a lot of hills,” he said.

Besides the hefty equipment, he says travelers can impact his ability to push the snow off the roads.

“Mostly people getting out on the roadway. We’re trying to get the snow off the road.

I know they’ve got to go places too,” he said.

He says he has to be extra careful especially when the snowfall is heavy.

“You’ve got to watch especially on these hills. They get up and start spinning they’ll be sliding backward at you. You’ve got to be very cautious of what they’re doing and you’re doing,” McCarville said.

As we made our way through his route we saw drivers stuck in the snow or just afraid to drive. Officials are urging people to take extra precautions.

“When the roads are unsafe, people can stay home. Let us get out there do our jobs, get the roads cleared, and get it safe. Then, everybody can get back to normal,” said Phillips.

Crews will be out around the clock trying to stay ahead of the storm.

