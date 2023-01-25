Deputies arrest man for firing shots during pursuit in Greene County

Jason Gideon, 65, faces several charges, including attempted assault on a special victim, armed...
Jason Gideon, 65, faces several charges, including attempted assault on a special victim, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon, felony resisting arrest by fleeing, and tampering with a motor vehicle.(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 3:08 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County deputies arrested a man wanted for firing multiple rounds at officers during a high-speed pursuit.

Jason Gideon, 65, faces several charges, including attempted assault on a special victim, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon, felony resisting arrest by fleeing, and tampering with a motor vehicle.

Investigators say deputies on January 23 initiated a traffic stop of a 2007 Chevy Silverado 1500 near Glenstone and McClernon Street in Springfield. Deputies say Gideon sped off, and a pursuit began. Authorities set up spike stripes on U.S. 65 near Fair Grove. Deputies say that is when Gideon started firing shots at the deputy. Deputies say Gideon then crashed the truck into a median, where he was arrested.

Deputies say they found multiple firearms, including one reported stolen.

