Driver smashes into a light pole during rush-hour traffic in Springfield, Mo.

By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 12:54 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A driver and two passengers suffered minor injuries after their Jeep pickup hit a traffic signal pole.

Officers responded to Kansas and Bennett Streets around 8 a.m. on Wednesday.

Investigators say the driver told police he fell asleep while going northbound on Kansas Expressway. The crash did not involve any other vehicles.

