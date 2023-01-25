Driver smashes into a light pole during rush-hour traffic in Springfield, Mo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A driver and two passengers suffered minor injuries after their Jeep pickup hit a traffic signal pole.

Officers responded to Kansas and Bennett Streets around 8 a.m. on Wednesday.

Investigators say the driver told police he fell asleep while going northbound on Kansas Expressway. The crash did not involve any other vehicles.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.