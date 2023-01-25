Driving instructor shares tips for winter conditions in the Ozarks

sgf driving school
sgf driving school(KY3)
By Lauren Schwentker
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 9:55 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - As the winter storm rolls in Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, safe driving is top of mind in conditions like these.

KY3 rode along with driving teachers today with “Premier Driving Academy,” who say the number one thing to do is to slow down.

“Our goal in weather like this is to get from point A to point B safely,” said Dan Bracker, Premier Driving Academy.” “You’re going to have to adjust your driving skills in weather like this.”

Bracker says in wintry conditions like this, you need to make a plan, slow down and keep the proper distance between cars.

”With inclement weather, snow ice, we’re going to double the following distance,” said Bracker. “Have good brakes, have your car lit up, and make sure all the lights are working from the hazards to your headlights.”

Slips and slides are a common fear for most drivers, so Bracker showed us how to adjust your wheel.

”If I’m driving down the road and my right side slides, I’m going to steer right, and if my left side slides, I’m going to steer into the left side.”

Bracker says you also need good tread on your tires for good traction.

”You can’t have a bald tire out there and expect to have traction be able to start and stop safely,” said Bracker.

If worst comes to worst and your car slides off into a ditch, follow these steps:

  • Turn on your flashers
  • Call 9-1-1
  • Know your location
  • Stay in your car
  • Do not panic

