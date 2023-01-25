Firefighters battle duplex fire in Springfield; 1 injured

By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 5:57 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters say one person suffered critical injuries in a duplex fire in Springfield.

Firefighters responded to the fire around 5:30 p.m. near Kimbrough and Monastery. That is near James River Freeway.

Several firefighters are battling the fire. Investigators say the victim’s injuries appear critical. Firefighters are investigating what caused the fire.

Stay tuned for more information.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clouds will remain, but all areas will warm above freezing today.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cold Thursday-But Warming Friday
Soon it will be considered a felony to own braces for handguns that aren’t registered.
Arkansas will not enforce new ATF rule
School closings in the Ozarks.
SCHOOL CLOSINGS: See the latest schools closed in the Ozarks
Lena Stewart/Christian County Jail
Nixa High School teacher faces several sex crime accusations involving a student
Charles Dotson/Deer, Ark.
PICTURES: Viewers share snowy snapshots from around the Ozarks

Latest News

Firefighters warn of the dangers of alternative heating sources.
Firefighters warn of unconventional ways to heat your home
Sledders slide down hills across the Ozarks
Sledders slide down hills across the Ozarks
Mountain Grove School District supt. sings the snow day notice
Mountain Grove School District supt. sings the snow day notice
Dr. Grenita Lathan/SPS
Springfield Public Schools extends contract of Supt. Lathan