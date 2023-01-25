Firefighters battle duplex fire in Springfield; 1 injured

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters say one person suffered critical injuries in a duplex fire in Springfield.

Firefighters responded to the fire around 5:30 p.m. near Kimbrough and Monastery. That is near James River Freeway.

Several firefighters are battling the fire. Investigators say the victim’s injuries appear critical. Firefighters are investigating what caused the fire.

Stay tuned for more information.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.