Firefighters warn of unconventional ways to heat your home

By Marina Silva
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 5:50 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - As temperatures drop, it is essential to remember to be safe when staying warm. The winter months are when many fires start from unconventional heating.

“We mainly see them in December, January, and February. When the power goes out is when people use those unconventional ways,” said Division Chief Leanne Johnson.

If you are going to heat your home with a space heater, then be careful what you plug it into.

”Plug it directly into a wall, don’t plug it into a power strip or something like that,” said Division Chief Johnson.

Never use a generator, grill, camp stove, or other gasoline, propane, natural gas, or charcoal-burning device inside your house, basement, or garage. A fireplace is good.. if it’s cleaned.

“People are not cleaning their chimneys, and we’re having flu fires, and that is a large cause of the fire, but probably one of the highest nationally statistic fires is from space heaters,” said Division Chief Johnson.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clouds will remain, but all areas will warm above freezing today.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cold Thursday-But Warming Friday
Soon it will be considered a felony to own braces for handguns that aren’t registered.
Arkansas will not enforce new ATF rule
School closings in the Ozarks.
SCHOOL CLOSINGS: See the latest schools closed in the Ozarks
Lena Stewart/Christian County Jail
Nixa High School teacher faces several sex crime accusations involving a student
Charles Dotson/Deer, Ark.
PICTURES: Viewers share snowy snapshots from around the Ozarks

Latest News

Firefighters say one person suffered critical injuries in a duplex fire in Springfield.
Firefighters battle duplex fire in Springfield; 1 injured
Sledders slide down hills across the Ozarks
Sledders slide down hills across the Ozarks
Mountain Grove School District supt. sings the snow day notice
Mountain Grove School District supt. sings the snow day notice
Dr. Grenita Lathan/SPS
Springfield Public Schools extends contract of Supt. Lathan