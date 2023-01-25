Missouri Highway Patrol warns drivers to not drive with heavy snow on top of their cars

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Snow is covering many cars and trucks after a snowstorm throughout the Ozarks on Tuesday.

Terrence Hurn, a driver, said he thought the wild snow was something else.

“I thought somebody threw a snowball at me,” said Hurn. “I’m like, hey, what’s going on here? But no, it’s just the snow falling off.”

Whether shoveling, salting, or scraping, everyone has to prepare to be safe in the snow. Hurn agrees.

“‘I’ll use my scraper, and I’ll wipe the windows, the main areas,” said Hurn.

Terrence Hurn has lived in the Ozarks since 2015. Being from California, he said the snow didn’t come off his vehicle as easily as he thought.

“I learned the hard way. I tried using my hand,” said Hurn. “I couldn’t get rid of it for a while.”

Missouri State Highway Patrol Sgt. Mike McClure said there is no law about having to take snow off your car. But it could cost you a lot of money.

“If you don’t, and it causes a collision, it causes damage to somebody’s car that’s either passing by you or following you, yes, you could be held liable for that,” said Sgt. McClure.

As for street signs, power lines, and trees, Sgt, McClure, said it is up to mother nature.

“This is an act of God, as far as a natural occurrence that the snow is heavy,” said Sgt. McClure.

He said drivers need to look out for mother nature. Troy Pittman, another driver, said he sees people who don’t clean off their snow all of the time.

“(It could) fly out to other people’s vision, hit the windshield, cause them to swerve,” said Pittman.

Pittman and Hurn ask for others to be aware.

“It’ll fly off and sometimes there’s been ice mixed with it sliding off,” said Pittman.

“Just be weary, and you don’t want to cause any accidents with anybody,” said Hurn.

Sgt. McClure said if you see a power line or tree with heavy snow or hanging, please call 911.

