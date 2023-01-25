Missouri hits 16 3-pointers, beats Ole Miss

Missouri guard Sean East II (55) shoots 3-pointer while defended by Mississippi guard James...
Missouri guard Sean East II (55) shoots 3-pointer while defended by Mississippi guard James White (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Oxford, Miss., Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 24, 2023
OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — D’Moi Hodge scored 24 points, Isiaih Mosley added 20 and Missouri made 16 3-pointers and beat Mississippi 89-77 on Tuesday night.

Hodge made a season-high six 3-pointers and Mosley added four as the Tigers shot 53% from long range, with its 16 3s a program best in a SEC game.

Kobe Brown added 18 points and Mohamed Diarra had 11 for Missouri (15-5, 4-4 SEC). The Tigers have won four straight in the series, including last season’s 72-60 win in the SEC Tournament.

Daeshun Ruffin scored 18 points to lead Ole Miss (9-11, 1-7). Jaemyn Brakefield added 15 points and Tye Fagan had 12.

Missouri took the lead for good about four minutes into the game and built a 16-point first-half lead, but Ole Miss closed on a 13-5 run to cut the deficit to 47-41 at the break. Hodge and Mosley combined for 27 points on 10-of-16 shooting and were 7 of 12 from long range.

Missouri finished 31 of 56, shooting 55% from the floor with 21 assists. Mosley and Brown each had five assists.

The Tigers led by as many as 17 points and had a double-digit lead for most of the second half.

Missouri hosts Iowa State on Saturday. Ole Miss plays at Oklahoma State on Saturday.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

