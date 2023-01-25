Power outages impacting customers in northern Arkansas, southern Missouri

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - The heavy snow led to power outages across southern Missouri and northern Arkansas.

Up to 12 inches of snow fell on the area. The weight of the snow snapped trees, downing power lines. Linemen say the restoration process could take days.

A tree fell on a power line in Berryville, snapping the pole. The outage left many without power in neighborhoods for hours.

Entergy officials in Little Rock say we are in the assessment phase for most outages.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.