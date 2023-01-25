Power outages impacting customers in northern Arkansas, southern Missouri

By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 4:11 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - The heavy snow led to power outages across southern Missouri and northern Arkansas.

Up to 12 inches of snow fell on the area. The weight of the snow snapped trees, downing power lines. Linemen say the restoration process could take days.

A tree fell on a power line in Berryville, snapping the pole. The outage left many without power in neighborhoods for hours.

Entergy officials in Little Rock say we are in the assessment phase for most outages.

