Prosecutor charges driver in deadly 2021 crash in Springfield, Mo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A driver faces charges for his involvement in a deadly 2021 in Springfield.

The Greene County prosecutor charged Gary Calhoun, Jr. with two counts of DWI resulting in death, two counts of DWI resulting in the death of another, not a passenger, and DWI resulting in a physical injury.

Investigators say the crash involved two vehicles and a semi near Glenstone and Cherry Street in late August 2021.

Two people died in a Springfield crash late Friday night involving a semi-trailer and two other cars, police say. Investigators say Calhoun was in a pickup traveling westbound on Cherry Street and ran a red light. The pickup truck struck an SUV heading northbound on Glenstone. Upon impact, the SUV flew in the air and struck the front of a semi-truck traveling southbound on Glenstone.

Felix Gonzalez, 57, of Springfield, and Amber Kendall, 25, of Springfield, died in the crash.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.