SPONSORED The Place: BOGO 50% OFF Windows and Doors!

By Michael Gibson
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 3:50 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Now through January 31st, during Renewal by Andersen’s New Year’s Sale, when you buy one window or door, you’ll get 50% off your next one! Plus, you’ll pay nothing for 18 months. This is your last chance to get Renewal by Andersen’s 2022 prices, so call 417-238-2600 to schedule an appointment.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clouds will remain, but all areas will warm above freezing today.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Just flurries today, with some melting
Soon it will be considered a felony to own braces for handguns that aren’t registered.
Arkansas will not enforce new ATF rule
School closings in the Ozarks.
SCHOOL CLOSINGS: See the latest schools closed in the Ozarks
Lena Stewart/Christian County Jail
Nixa High School teacher faces several sex crime accusations involving a student
Charles Dotson/Deer, Ark.
PICTURES: Viewers share snowy snapshots from around the Ozarks

Latest News

KY3
SPONSORED The Place: Is it still possible to retire early?
Seymour YMCA
SPONSORED: Win a cash prize at the Seymour YMCA dinner and talent show
KY3
SPONSORED The Place: Aetos Center for Performing Arts set to open soon
KY3
SPONSORED The Place: Exciting updates to Secure Act