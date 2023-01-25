Springfield Public Schools extends contract of Supt. Lathan

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - The Springfield Public Schools Board of Education unanimously approved a one-year contract extension for Dr. Grenita Lathan, the second of her SPS tenure, through the end of the 2025-2026 school year.

Dr. Lathan began her tenure in Springfield in the summer of 2021.

“The Board of Education is confident that Dr. Lathan is the best leader for this district at the right time in our journey, and we are extremely fortunate to benefit from her leadership,” said Dr. Denise Fredrick, president. “During her tenure, Dr. Lathan has worked with SPS staff, the board, and our community to guide our district through challenging times. This includes efforts to emerge from a pandemic and keep students and staff as safe and healthy as possible while remaining continually focused on outstanding academic opportunities for every child.”

The Board of Education noted the following strengths and achievements during the evaluation period:

Updating the district’s Strategic Plan

Exhibiting knowledge and an ability to ensure the success of all students by acting with integrity and in an ethical manner.

Providing effective, consistent communication structures/protocols for internal and external stakeholders.

Restructuring district leadership and departments to improve personnel and human resource allocation, including assignments to support school leaders and their teams.

“Dr. Lathan maintains an open door policy, listens to many voices, and draws upon her vast educational background and experience before bringing forward recommendations,” continued Dr. Frederick. “The Board of Education will work with Dr. Lathan over the coming weeks to develop new goals aligned with our district’s strategic plan. We look forward to our continued partnership, which is key to the success of our district.”

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.