Thousands without power after a winter storm hits the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Utility crews are working to restore power to thousands of customers across the Ozarks.

The hardest-hit counties in Missouri are Carter, Oregon Reynolds and Shannon. There are also outages from Lebanon stretching southwest to Stone County.

Major outages are reported in Arkansas. North Arkansas Electric Cooperative posted on its Facebook Page at 1:45 Wednesday morning that more than 14,000 members remain without electricity. NAEC has requested personnel from sister co-ops. Restoration to every member likely will take more than 24 hours.

If you don’t have power here are some tips to try and keep warm and stay safe. If you use a generator make sure it’s installed correctly and well-ventilated. If you don’t have one cover up any gaps around doors and windows to keep out the cold air. Close off any rooms you’re not using. Wear layers of clothing and grab some blankets.

