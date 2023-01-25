On Your Side: Know this before you hire for snow removal

Here's a checklist of what to ask before you hire someone to shovel snow.
By Ashley Reynolds
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 4:16 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - If you plan to pay someone for snow removal, On Your Side has a checklist of things to consider.

Whether it’s a company or the neighborhood kid, here are a few questions to ask before they start shoveling.

If you’re paying the neighbor’s kid, it’s a good idea to know his or her parents in case there’s an issue. Before the elbow grease starts, agree on a payment. Do more than just a handshake.

“You want to have the details in writing, so there are no surprises for anybody,” said Pamela Hernandez with the Better Business Bureau. “It could be as simple as the price you agreed on and what specific work. Is it just the driveway or driveway and sidewalks?”

If a company worker knocks on your door, ensure they’re legit. Don’t get scammed.

“Is there a vehicle with them, asked Hernandez. “Does it have a business name? Is there a business phone number on there? Do the plates match the state?”

If you live in town, your city might require a business license plus a peddler’s license for door-to-door sales. Ask for proof - for both. Also, make sure they have insurance. If they don’t and get hurt on your property -- you might get stuck with the medical bill.

Pay when the job is done in cash.

Expect to spend $20-$40 for a standard driveway to be cleared. You’ll pay more if they use salt, chemicals, or motorized tools.

If you’re looking for a company, know that it’s common for lawn businesses to offer these services in the winter.

