Athlete of the Week: Braxton Strick, Ozark wrestling

Braxton Strick
Braxton Strick(KYTV)
By Jacob Cersosimo
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 11:00 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

The goal for every athlete is to get better every year.

That’s exactly what Ozark’s Braxton Strick has done since storming onto the wrestling scene as a freshman.

Strick’s decision to start wrestling may not have happened if not for a frustrating game of Sorry.

“My dad’s good family friend was over at the house we were playing a board game, and I got mad at the board game. He was holding me down, he’s a wrestling coach, and I slapped him in the face. My parents were like, ‘we’re so sorry.’ He said, ‘It’s okay but he has to come to wrestling practice,’” said the Ozark senior.

So, he did. Turns out Braxton’s better on the mat than he was at Sorry.

