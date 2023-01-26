Boil Water Advisory issued for city of Eminence, Mo.

EMINENCE, Mo. (KY3) - The city of Eminence issued a Boil Water Advisory related to power outages in the city.

The snowstorm knocked out power to the city on Wednesday. The outage impacted the use of the water tank. City leaders say a generator will arrive soon to help fill the water tank.

Customers should boil their water before cooking, drinking, or making ice. Boil advisories could last days.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.