Boil Water Advisory issued for city of Eminence, Mo.

(Pixabay)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 9:26 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
EMINENCE, Mo. (KY3) - The city of Eminence issued a Boil Water Advisory related to power outages in the city.

The snowstorm knocked out power to the city on Wednesday. The outage impacted the use of the water tank. City leaders say a generator will arrive soon to help fill the water tank.

Customers should boil their water before cooking, drinking, or making ice. Boil advisories could last days.

