Cincinnati mayor: ‘I will be at the game at Burrowhead Stadium’

Mayoral candidate and current Hamilton County Clerk of Courts, Aftab Pureval
Mayoral candidate and current Hamilton County Clerk of Courts, Aftab Pureval poses in front of City Hall in Downtown Cincinnati on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021.(Amanda Rossman, The Enquirer)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 10:39 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The trash talk just keeps coming out of Cincinnati.

In a city council meeting Wednesday, mayor Aftab Pureval said he will attend the AFC Championship between the Chiefs and Bengals on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium.

But he added his own spin on it:

“It is so galvanizing and energizing that our Cincinnati Bengals are again in the AFC Championship. Who Dey, baby! Who Dey! I will be going on Saturday morning. I will be arriving in Kansas City, so I will be at the game at ‘Burrowhead Stadium.’ See what I did there? No? No? Ok. I love that. And so I will be talking a lot of smack to Mayor Quinton Lucas of Kansas City, and hopefully we can bring home the W and be on our way to the Super Bowl. I am very excited about the game.”

