Everyone Counts Campaign highlights the homeless in Springfield, Mo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Everyone Counts Campaign highlighting Springfield’s homeless population began on Thursday. The annual event aims to get a count of the number of homeless people living in the community.

The Ozarks Alliance to End Homelessness spearheads the annual event. Staff asks the unsheltered to take a brief survey to identify trends and to help secure funding for housing in the area. In years past, organizers have done the count at one centralized location.

They say they are trying a new approach in 2023.

“We’re trying to go to them,” said Emily Fessler of the Everyone Counts Campaign. “So some of those frequent locations that we know some of our unsheltered population goes to, so those libraries, the Veterans Coming Home Center or the Connecting Grounds. And then also we have outreach teams that have been going out. So we have Burrell Behavioral Health outreach teams as well as the connecting grounds outreach teams.”

Organizers say the outreach teams are also bringing essential items like water, granola bars, and information about places to seek help for those in need.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.