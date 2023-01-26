Everyone Counts Campaign highlights the homeless in Springfield, Mo.

By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 4:11 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Everyone Counts Campaign highlighting Springfield’s homeless population began on Thursday. The annual event aims to get a count of the number of homeless people living in the community.

The Ozarks Alliance to End Homelessness spearheads the annual event. Staff asks the unsheltered to take a brief survey to identify trends and to help secure funding for housing in the area. In years past, organizers have done the count at one centralized location.

They say they are trying a new approach in 2023.

“We’re trying to go to them,” said Emily Fessler of the Everyone Counts Campaign. “So some of those frequent locations that we know some of our unsheltered population goes to, so those libraries, the Veterans Coming Home Center or the Connecting Grounds. And then also we have outreach teams that have been going out. So we have Burrell Behavioral Health outreach teams as well as the connecting grounds outreach teams.”

Organizers say the outreach teams are also bringing essential items like water, granola bars, and information about places to seek help for those in need.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Howell-Oregon Electric Cooperative, Inc.
Snowstorm knocks down power lines across the Ozarks
A class-action lawsuit accuses the maker of Fireball Cinnamon Whisky of intentionally...
Lawsuit claims mini bottles of Fireball Cinnamon don’t actually contain whisky
Though we'll stay dry today and Friday, we are watching another system by this coming Saturday...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cold today before a brief warming trend by Friday
Charles Dotson/Deer, Ark.
PICTURES: Viewers share snowy snapshots from around the Ozarks
mountain lion
Authorities search for mountain lion in Franklin County

Latest News

Everyone Counts Campaign highlights the homeless in Springfield, Mo.
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri adds nearly 3,800 cases in its weekly report; Arkansas adds 300+ daily new cases
Common credit score myths
Avoid common misconceptions when trying to raise your credit score
Missouri State Senate/Jefferson City, Mo.
Missouri Senate GOP backs bills on transgender children