Fact Finders: Does Missouri require made-in-America flag purchases for state government?

Arkansas is considering a made-in-America bill right now
A flag is waved during a rally outside the White House, in Washington, Sept. 4, 2017.
A flag is waved during a rally outside the White House, in Washington, Sept. 4, 2017.(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)
By Paul Adler
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 9:20 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders will sign a bill on flags tomorrow (Thursday, January 26, 2023). It will require flags bought with Arkansas’ public money to be made in the United States. A state representative from Yellville, Ark., sponsored the bill on flags. It’s House Bill 1023. It quickly moved from the house into the Arkansas Senate after its introduction.

That prompted a question from a viewer on the Missouri side of the border. Does the state of Missouri require flags bought with taxpayer money to be made in the US?

It appears Minnesota became one of the first in the country to enact a law like this in 2007. It required all American flags sold in the North Star State to be manufactured in the United States.

Florida had quite the debate over the topic in 2015, according to the Jacksonville newspaper. It seems some Republicans opposed the requirement because of its anti-competitive nature. But it passed after other lawmakers said taxpayer money shouldn’t be spent on flags made in other countries like China.

At the federal level, a coalition of Democrats and Republicans have introduced a similar requirement for the purchase of made-in-America flags.

So, what about Missouri? Missouri’s law passed the legislature in August of 2008. It says simply, Any Missouri or American flag flown on state property located in Missouri shall be manufactured in the United States of America.

Does the state of Missouri require flags bought with taxpayer money to be made in the US? Yes.

If you have something you’d like us to investigate, email us at factfinders@ky3.com

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Readings only warming to freezing Thursday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cold Thursday-But Warming Friday
Soon it will be considered a felony to own braces for handguns that aren’t registered.
Arkansas will not enforce new ATF rule
School closings in the Ozarks.
SCHOOL CLOSINGS: See the latest schools closed in the Ozarks
Courtesy: Howell-Oregon Electric Cooperative, Inc.
Snowstorm knocks down power lines across the Ozarks
Charles Dotson/Deer, Ark.
PICTURES: Viewers share snowy snapshots from around the Ozarks

Latest News

Ozark couple loses everything in building collapse.
Ozark, Mo., couple loses everything after building collapse
Dr. Grenita Lathan/SPS
Springfield Public Schools extends contract of Supt. Lathan
Mountain Grove School District supt. sings the snow day notice.
Mountain Grove School District superintendent’s snow day announcement goes viral
Readings only warming to freezing Thursday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cold Thursday-But Warming Friday