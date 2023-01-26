Fact Finders: Does Missouri require made-in-America flag purchases for state government?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders will sign a bill on flags tomorrow (Thursday, January 26, 2023). It will require flags bought with Arkansas’ public money to be made in the United States. A state representative from Yellville, Ark., sponsored the bill on flags. It’s House Bill 1023. It quickly moved from the house into the Arkansas Senate after its introduction.

That prompted a question from a viewer on the Missouri side of the border. Does the state of Missouri require flags bought with taxpayer money to be made in the US?

It appears Minnesota became one of the first in the country to enact a law like this in 2007. It required all American flags sold in the North Star State to be manufactured in the United States.

Florida had quite the debate over the topic in 2015, according to the Jacksonville newspaper. It seems some Republicans opposed the requirement because of its anti-competitive nature. But it passed after other lawmakers said taxpayer money shouldn’t be spent on flags made in other countries like China.

At the federal level, a coalition of Democrats and Republicans have introduced a similar requirement for the purchase of made-in-America flags.

So, what about Missouri? Missouri’s law passed the legislature in August of 2008. It says simply, Any Missouri or American flag flown on state property located in Missouri shall be manufactured in the United States of America.

Does the state of Missouri require flags bought with taxpayer money to be made in the US? Yes.

