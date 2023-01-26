FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cold today before a brief warming trend by Friday
Watching for another chance of wintry weather this weekend
Good Thursday morning, everyone. We had quite a bit of cloud cover during the overnight and early morning hours. As skies started clearing, though, that has allowed lows for many to drop back near 20° this morning. Even with some partly sunny skies ready to return out of eastern Kansas, we have high pressure in control for a few days before our next cold front comes out of Canada.
Although partly sunny skies today will be an improvement compared to the clouds and snow we had over the past few days, it will still be quite cold for the day ahead. Once lows get out of the 20s, we’ll be near 30 by the noon hour and top out only in the lower to middle 30s this afternoon.
With a west wind at 10-20 mph throughout the day (gusts a little higher than that at times), it will feel like the 20s by late this morning and into this afternoon. While not terrible, it will still mean bundling up before you step outside today.
After lows drop back briefly into the middle 20s tonight, Friday should be a much nicer day with mostly sunny skies and highs back in the middle 40s. We’ll even push highs briefly near 50° for our Saturday before the numbers take another tumble on Sunday.
That temperature tumble will come our way as the next cold front works in. Plus, it will have just enough moisture to bring additional rain chances and wintry weather our way on Saturday. The day will start dry, though, as clouds will build through the daytime. It won’t be until early Saturday evening and Saturday night that light scattered rain showers will start to develop right on top of the Ozarks.
As more colder air works in by Sunday morning, we’ll start to see the chance for scattered light freezing rain showers and even some light snow showers.
By late Sunday morning and early Sunday afternoon, any precipitation chances in place will come to an end as some very light snow showers or snow flurries. The cloudy skies, however, should stay locked in for the rest of the day.
Compared to our last storm system, this system isn’t as strong and doesn’t have a lot of moisture to work with. As a result, we’re not expecting this to be a big storm for the Ozarks. This should mainly result in very minor accumulations of rain, a little freezing rain under a tenth of an inch and barely a dusting of snow. For bridges and overpasses, that could still lead to some slick spots by Sunday morning. Let’s be mindful of that if you’ll be doing any traveling by the end of the weekend. Going into next week, we could see another chance for wintry weather by Tuesday and Wednesday.
Behind Sunday’s front, though, the other big weather story will be the area of high pressure ready to bring us back into the freezer on Monday.
Our average highs through much of next week should be around 45°. The best we can do for Sunday through Wednesday is highs in the lower to middle 30s across the Ozarks.
On top of that, morning lows will drop into the 20s for Monday and Tuesday before they head back into the teens Wednesday morning. Some indications of wintry weather are still trying to present themselves by Tuesday and Wednesday. Like Ron said the other night, there’s still too much inconsistency to pinpoint a specific system, timeframe or threat by the middle of next week. Nonetheless, it’s a part of the forecast that we’ll continue to watch very closely for you.
