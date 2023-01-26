FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cold today before a brief warming trend by Friday

Good Thursday morning, everyone. We had quite a bit of cloud cover during the overnight and early morning hours. As skies started clearing, though, that has allowed lows for many to drop back near 20° this morning. Even with some partly sunny skies ready to return out of eastern Kansas, we have high pressure in control for a few days before our next cold front comes out of Canada.

While high pressure will keep us quiet for the next few days, our next storm system is getting its act together in Canada. (KY3)

Although partly sunny skies today will be an improvement compared to the clouds and snow we had over the past few days, it will still be quite cold for the day ahead. Once lows get out of the 20s, we’ll be near 30 by the noon hour and top out only in the lower to middle 30s this afternoon.

Even with returning sunshine, the west wind will keep temperatures below normal today. (KY3)

With a west wind at 10-20 mph throughout the day (gusts a little higher than that at times), it will feel like the 20s by late this morning and into this afternoon. While not terrible, it will still mean bundling up before you step outside today.

The west wind at 10-20 will take our 30s and make it feel like the 20s this afternoon. (KY3)

After lows drop back briefly into the middle 20s tonight, Friday should be a much nicer day with mostly sunny skies and highs back in the middle 40s. We’ll even push highs briefly near 50° for our Saturday before the numbers take another tumble on Sunday.

The weekend starts dry and with a warming trend before another storm system comes our way. (KY3)

That temperature tumble will come our way as the next cold front works in. Plus, it will have just enough moisture to bring additional rain chances and wintry weather our way on Saturday. The day will start dry, though, as clouds will build through the daytime. It won’t be until early Saturday evening and Saturday night that light scattered rain showers will start to develop right on top of the Ozarks.

As the cold front comes in Saturday, moisture will result in building clouds through the day and chances for scattered light showers late in the day. (KY3)

As more colder air works in by Sunday morning, we’ll start to see the chance for scattered light freezing rain showers and even some light snow showers.

We'll see a mix of light rain showers, light freezing rain shower and light snow flurries for Sunday morning. (KY3)

By late Sunday morning and early Sunday afternoon, any precipitation chances in place will come to an end as some very light snow showers or snow flurries. The cloudy skies, however, should stay locked in for the rest of the day.

We'll hold on to some scattered light freezing rain showers and snow showers through Sunday morning before we start drying out for the afternoon. (KY3)

Compared to our last storm system, this system isn’t as strong and doesn’t have a lot of moisture to work with. As a result, we’re not expecting this to be a big storm for the Ozarks. This should mainly result in very minor accumulations of rain, a little freezing rain under a tenth of an inch and barely a dusting of snow. For bridges and overpasses, that could still lead to some slick spots by Sunday morning. Let’s be mindful of that if you’ll be doing any traveling by the end of the weekend. Going into next week, we could see another chance for wintry weather by Tuesday and Wednesday.

Fortunately, the storm system for late Saturday and Sunday isn't looking strong and won't have a lot of moisture to work with. (KY3)

Behind Sunday’s front, though, the other big weather story will be the area of high pressure ready to bring us back into the freezer on Monday.

Right behind the cold front, the big, blue H will keep us downright cold for the first part of next week. (KY3)

Our average highs through much of next week should be around 45°. The best we can do for Sunday through Wednesday is highs in the lower to middle 30s across the Ozarks.

With a strong surface high building in behind Sunday's cold front, it will certainly be cold for a good portion of next week. (KY3)

On top of that, morning lows will drop into the 20s for Monday and Tuesday before they head back into the teens Wednesday morning. Some indications of wintry weather are still trying to present themselves by Tuesday and Wednesday. Like Ron said the other night, there’s still too much inconsistency to pinpoint a specific system, timeframe or threat by the middle of next week. Nonetheless, it’s a part of the forecast that we’ll continue to watch very closely for you.

