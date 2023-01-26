Mountain Grove School District superintendent’s snow day announcement goes viral

MOUNTAIN GROVE, Mo. (KY3) - It’s the sweet sound of no school for students in the Mountain Grove School District.

Whenever superintendent Jim Dickey posts one of his snow day jingles, it means no school the next day. He says people are waiting for it when snow is in the forecast.

His latest announcement for Wednesday’s school closing has more than 20,000 views on Facebook and more than 500 shares.

“We have a great school, and great staff, and great kids,” Dickey says. “So that’s the best part of it is seeing how people like it and enjoy it and have fun.”

Each song has original lyrics to a popular tune. Superintendent Dickey admits he doesn’t always get to plan them out far in advance, but whenever he has an idea, he jots it down.

“Most of the time, they come up pretty quick, and I write it pretty quick, and I sit down, and if I’m at work and I have a thought about a song or an idea, I try to jot it down and remember it later,” he says.

He says it’s just another way to make the magic of a snow day feel a bit more magical.

“It’s obviously a very exciting part of childhood,” he says. “Kids love a snow day. [The] staff loves a snow day. And so it’s fun to be able to make it a fun thing as far as making this announcement.”

