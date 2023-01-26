Ozark, Mo., couple loses everything after building collapse

OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - An Ozark couple is rebuilding their lives after their apartment collapsed along with a coffee shop on the historic Ozark square.

Luckily the newlyweds were out of town when the collapse happened on December 29. Demolition crews tore down the lofts.

”I got a text that morning asking if we were ok and that the building had collapsed,” said David Moots, who lived in the building. ”When we finally saw that the whole building was taken down it was a wild feeling to see it completely gone.”

David and Savvi Moots look at the damage. (KY3)

The thought of what could’ve happened is haunting.

”If you look at the photos of our bed just hanging out of the building, there are rafters on it,” said David Moots. “My wife could’ve been laying there and I’ve lost sleep over that for multiple weeks.”

The Moots say the community’s support has been overwhelming.

“Our church has been really good through this whole process. They wanted to do a re-homing shower for us, so they replaced a lot of items,” said Savvi Moots.

They say throughout all of the madness, they are blessed to be safe.

“God definitely showed up for us and gave us more than we could have ever asked or imagined,” said David Moots. “We’re just thankful every day for those people that chose to help us in our situation.”

