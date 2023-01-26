Taste of the Ozarks: Thai Coconut Chicken Noodle Soup

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Here’s a twist on chicken noodle soup.

Thai Coconut Chicken Noodle Soup:

2 boneless skinless chicken breasts cut into bite-sized pieces

½ onion diced

½ cup shredded carrots

2 Tbsp red curry paste

16 oz chicken stock

1 can of coconut milk

2 cups water

2 tsp salt

2 tsp pepper

6 lime wedges

¼ cup chopped cilantro

2 tbsp olive oil

1 package of rice vermicelli noodles

In a stock pot over medium heat, add onions, carrots, and chicken. Cook until onions are tender and chicken is browned. Add curry paste, salt, and pepper and stir. Add chicken stock, water, and coconut milk and cook until the liquid begins to boil. Add noodles and reduce heat to low. Cook until noodles are tender. Garnish with cilantro and limes.

The recipe serves six.

