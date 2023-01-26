Voluteers assist with the 2023 Point in Time Count of unsheltered individuals

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -The Every One Counts Campaign is an annual by the Ozarks Alliance to End Homelecampaign ssness to conduct the Point-In-Time Countcounts Count is part of a national count of sheltered and unsheltered homeless persons on a single night in January.

Volunteers are out surveying unsheltered people so we can have a better understanding of the homeless community. Volunteers have been out all night talking to people. Questions include demographic information, veteran status, and where they stayed the night of January 25th. This information is anonymous and is used to obtain funding.

“It contains inforamation about to how long they’ve been on the streets or how long they’ve been homeless,” said the Community Partnership of the Ozarks Continuum Care Coordinator Emily Fessler. “So we can figure out that chronicity piece it has things related to like veteran status and then just kind of race ethnicity questions, kind of how they identify as well. So just a lot of demographic information so we can better understand the population.”

These vounteers visited several shelters last night and will continue surveying through Thursday. Wednesday’s snow didn’t stcounte count from happening, but leaders say the weather can pose challenges.

“It can impact our ability to locate individuals especially if it’s really cold for example, people might be willing to go seek shelter or they may want to hunker down and it may be more difficult to find those individuals,” Said Fessler.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) requires that Continuums of Care conduct an annual count of homeless persons who are sheltered in emergency shelters, transitional housing, and safe havens on a single night. To view the previous year’s information CLICK HERE.

