Aftab backtracks on viral video dragging Kansas City, the Chiefs

Mayor Aftab Pureval stirred the pot ahead of the AFC Championship Game
Mayor Aftab Pureval stirred the pot ahead of the AFC Championship Game
By Brian Planalp
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 4:55 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
UPDATE: After some fan blowback, Mayor Aftab Friday night tweeted the following in reply to his own video:

“Bengals nation, Lol. I hear you. My competitive juices and love for cincy got the best of me. My bad. Staying hungry and humble. See you Sunday. Who Dey baby!”

--

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval issued a proclamation Friday destined to rile up Kansas City Chiefs fans.

The proclamation declares Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023—the day of the AFC Championship—as “They Gotta Play Us Day,” a nod to the defiant mantra of this year’s Cincinnati Bengals team.

But that’s not the half of it.

Pureval, perhaps believing the pot hasn’t been sufficiently stirred—and perhaps not knowing what karma is—included in the proclamation a few nuggets it would be charitable to describe as incendiary.

Suffice it to say, the Chiefs locker room will have seen the video below by kickoff.

[Cincinnati, Kansas City mayors exchange friendly fire]

See for yourself. React accordingly.

