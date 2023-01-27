CATCH-A-CROOK: Help identify a man suspected in a Springfield pursuit

Greene County detectives say the man could be connected to a Branson theft investigation.
By Maria Neider
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 9:45 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

January 19, 2023 Kum and Go convenience store Sunshine & Fort, Springfield
January 19, 2023 Kum and Go convenience store Sunshine & Fort, Springfield(Greene County Sheriff's Office)

Greene County detectives are working to identify a man suspected in a Springfield pursuit and car theft. Deputies first spotted the vehicle on January 19 shortly after 10:30 p.m. near National and Sunshine. They observed the vehicle weaving from line to line and attempted to pull over the driver. The driver took off and deputies pursued the vehicle on a brief chase that stayed within the Springfield city limits.

2012 Honda Insight reported stolen from Branson, Mo.
2012 Honda Insight reported stolen from Branson, Mo.(Greene County Sheriff's Office)

When they ran the license plate, deputies discovered it didn’t match the vehicle. The blue Honda Insight had been reported stolen in Branson. The car also had white stripes painted down the sides, and hood, as well as part of the front. Deputies ended the pursuit, but continued following the vehicle. They found it parked at the Forest Park Apartments at 1500 West Grand Street, but the driver and passenger were gone.

January 19, 2023 Kum and Go convenience store Sunshine & Fort, Springfield
January 19, 2023 Kum and Go convenience store Sunshine & Fort, Springfield(Greene County Sheriff's Office)

While searching the stolen vehicle, deputies found a receipt from the Kum and Go convenience store on Sunshine and Fort. The transaction had been made just hours before the pursuit. Surveillance video from the gas station shows the 2012 Honda Insight pull into the parking lot. A man gets out of the driver’s side and goes into the convenience store. Deputies describe him as a black man in his 20′s with dreadlocks. He’s wearing a black bag across his chest and a camouflage jacket. Security video shows the man return to the stolen vehicle and drive off.

January 19, 2023 Kum and Go convenience store Sunshine & Fort, Springfield
January 19, 2023 Kum and Go convenience store Sunshine & Fort, Springfield(Greene County Sheriff's Office)
January 19, 2023 Kum and Go convenience store Sunshine & Fort, Springfield
January 19, 2023 Kum and Go convenience store Sunshine & Fort, Springfield(Greene County Sheriff's Office)

If you recognize the man or have any information on the Springfield pursuit or Branson car theft, call the Greene County Tip Line at 417-829-6230.

Greene County Sheriff's Office
CLICK HERE: Give a tip to the Greene County Sheriff's Office
FOLLOW: Maria Neider on Facebook
FOLLOW: Maria Neider on Twitter
FOLLOW: Maria Neider on Instagram

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Howell-Oregon Electric Cooperative, Inc.
Snowstorm knocks down power lines across the Ozarks
A class-action lawsuit accuses the maker of Fireball Cinnamon Whisky of intentionally...
Lawsuit claims mini bottles of Fireball Cinnamon don’t actually contain whisky
Much warmer weather is forecast Friday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm and Windy Friday
Charles Dotson/Deer, Ark.
PICTURES: Viewers share snowy snapshots from around the Ozarks
Ozark couple loses everything in building collapse.
Ozark, Mo., couple loses everything after building collapse

Latest News

CATCH-A-CROOK: Deputies search for man in Springfield chase and car theft
Ozark, Mo., couple loses everything after building collapse
Ozark, Mo., couple loses everything after building collapse
Live, Life, Well: What women can do to help a depressed spouse, brother or son
The property had been zoned for single-family residential and general commercial...now it's...
Nixa City Council approves rezoning for area at Main-Tracker Rd. to build apartments