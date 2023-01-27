CATCH-A-CROOK: Help identify a man suspected in a Springfield pursuit

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

January 19, 2023 Kum and Go convenience store Sunshine & Fort, Springfield (Greene County Sheriff's Office)

Greene County detectives are working to identify a man suspected in a Springfield pursuit and car theft. Deputies first spotted the vehicle on January 19 shortly after 10:30 p.m. near National and Sunshine. They observed the vehicle weaving from line to line and attempted to pull over the driver. The driver took off and deputies pursued the vehicle on a brief chase that stayed within the Springfield city limits.

2012 Honda Insight reported stolen from Branson, Mo. (Greene County Sheriff's Office)

When they ran the license plate, deputies discovered it didn’t match the vehicle. The blue Honda Insight had been reported stolen in Branson. The car also had white stripes painted down the sides, and hood, as well as part of the front. Deputies ended the pursuit, but continued following the vehicle. They found it parked at the Forest Park Apartments at 1500 West Grand Street, but the driver and passenger were gone.

While searching the stolen vehicle, deputies found a receipt from the Kum and Go convenience store on Sunshine and Fort. The transaction had been made just hours before the pursuit. Surveillance video from the gas station shows the 2012 Honda Insight pull into the parking lot. A man gets out of the driver’s side and goes into the convenience store. Deputies describe him as a black man in his 20′s with dreadlocks. He’s wearing a black bag across his chest and a camouflage jacket. Security video shows the man return to the stolen vehicle and drive off.

If you recognize the man or have any information on the Springfield pursuit or Branson car theft, call the Greene County Tip Line at 417-829-6230.

