FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Nicer day lined up to start the weekend

Good Friday morning, everyone. Not only did we make it to the weekend. We made it to a great Friday to start the weekend out across the Ozarks. Once we get past a cold start this morning, our quiet weather setup will let mostly sunny skies and a good southwest wind take control for the day. That will be nice before our next cold front comes at us from the north.

Our next cold front is working across the Upper Midwest and Northern Plains. It will be ready to head our way after today. (KY3)

Unlike the other day where partly to mostly cloudy skies kept temperatures back just below freezing, we’ll do a lot better today with mostly sunny skies lined up across the Ozarks.

No complaints about today with mostly sunny skies lined up for us. (KY3)

The southwest wind at 15-25 mph will work together with the mostly sunny skies today and send highs into the middle to upper 40s for much of the Ozarks. I also wouldn’t be surprised if some spots near the Missouri/Arkansas line and northern Arkansas get close to 50° this afternoon.

With a good southwest wind and mostly sunny skies, we'll see highs back well into the 40s and some near 50 for today. (KY3)

While some partly cloudy skies will return late tonight and early Saturday morning, we’ll keep quiet tonight with lows dropping back only into the lower to middle 30s. Before the clouds can really thicken back up Saturday afternoon, we’ll trend a little warmer for Saturday with highs mainly in the lower 50s across the area.

Highs back near 50 and in the lower 50s Saturday before colder air comes in Saturday night. (KY3)

Once we get into late Saturday night and early Sunday morning, though, note how the numbers will tumble back into the 20s and 30s for a lot of us. That will be the result of that cold front coming in from the north.

Behind Saturday's cold front, we'll see temperatures dropping back into the 20s for a good number of us Sunday morning. (KY3)

In addition to that front forcing temperatures down after Saturday afternoon, we’ll have it increase our cloud cover through the afternoon and certainly to start Saturday evening out. It looks like scattered light rain showers will pick up for some across the Ozarks after 6 o’clock Saturday evening.

After a dry day Saturday, we'll see scattered showers start to pick up Saturday evening after 6 o'clock. (KY3)

With the colder air coming in late Saturday night and into Sunday morning, we’ll see our scattered rain showers start to mix in with a little freezing rain and light snow showers for some. This activity won’t last for too long, though. In fact, indications still show these precipitation chances wrapping up after 7 or 8 o’clock Sunday morning while the clouds will stick around. Given the time we’ll have these wintry weather chances around and that the system won’t have a lot of moisture to work with, we’re still expecting very minor accumulations of ice and snow (under a tenth of an inch of ice for some and mainly a dusting of snow). If you plan on heading north to Kansas City, Columbia or St. Louis on Sunday, the roads up there could be a little slick. That’s something to keep in mind if you’ll be heading up that way this weekend.

As colder air overtakes the rain chances late Saturday night & early Sunday morning, it will turn to a mix of light rain showers, light freezing rain showers and some light snow. (KY3)

In addition to the cold front bringing some wintry weather our way, it will set the stage for colder temperatures for much of next week. Note how average highs by Sunday should be around 45° and how we’ll only see highs between the upper 20s and middle 30s through the middle of next week.

Behind Saturday's cold front, we'll be in the winter chill with highs in the 30s for a good portion of next week. (KY3)

The returning chill will also play a role as we keep an eye on additional waves that will come our from a digging upper-level low near the West Coast. One wave from that low could bring a chance for some scattered snow showers under mostly cloudy skies for Monday.

With an upper-level low sending a wave our way Monday, that could bring some snow showers our way by then. (KY3)

Then, we’ll watch the weather carefully for Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. While there’s still some disagreement on how another wave will play out in terms of timing, moisture and temperatures, we’ll watch for additional chances of wintry weather for both days.

Another disturbance from the southwest could give us another chance for wintry weather by Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. (KY3)

Beyond the midweek potential for a wintry mix, we could see a few snow showers on Thursday before we calm down and turn partly to mostly sunny again by next Friday. Given how next week will be cold with these future waves on the way, we’ll keep an eye on everything through this weekend and the week ahead.

