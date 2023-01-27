“Get in” ticket prices for Chiefs game have dropped; best seats remain high

A general overall interior view of Arrowhead Stadium during an NFL football game between the...
A general overall interior view of Arrowhead Stadium during an NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)(Reed Hoffmann | AP)
By Shain Bergan
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 5:39 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The cost just to get into the AFC Championship game between the Chiefs and Bengals has dropped significantly since early this week, but the best seats still come at a premium price.

Lowest-priced seats for Sunday evening’s game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium are around $247 on the secondary market, down from $289 on Tuesday and $324 on Monday.

Meanwhile, highest-priced seats have actually increased in price, going for around $6,024 each, up from $5,623 on Tuesday and $4,434 on Monday.

The NFC title game between the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers has seen similar trends. “Get in” tickets for that game around around $573 each, down from $594 on Tuesday and $746 on Monday.

Highest-priced tickets for that game are around $6,240 each, up from $6,268 on Tuesday and $4,797 on Monday.

These numbers come from averages of online secondary ticket sales markets, such as on Gametime. You can view the Chiefs tickets on Gametime here, and the Eagles/49ers tickets here.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Michael Felts
IRS seizes $1.3M yacht, several vehicles, and more from Springfield multi-restaurant owner
Ozark couple loses everything in building collapse.
Ozark, Mo., couple loses everything after building collapse
The weekend starts on a nice note before our next system approaches Saturday and Sunday.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Nicer day lined up to start the weekend
This African Serval cat was loose in Ava for about six months
Leigh’s Lost and Found: Wild African Serval cat found wandering loose in Ava, Mo.
A class-action lawsuit accuses the maker of Fireball Cinnamon Whisky of intentionally...
Lawsuit claims mini bottles of Fireball Cinnamon don’t actually contain whisky

Latest News

Weekend Events
Weekend Events: See what’s happening around the Ozarks
Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas joined us on-set this morning on KCTV5 News. Here's what he had...
KC mayor talks Chiefs, AFC Championship impact, trash-talking, score prediction
Police arrest 4 after standoff in Hollister, Mo.
Sen. Hawley wants to ban TikTok in the U.S. due to security risks from the Chinese government.
Sen. Hawley announces bill to ban TikTok in U.S.
Sen. Hawley wants to ban TikTok in the U.S. due to security risks from the Chinese government.
Sen. Josh Hawley introduces bill to ban TikTok in U.S.