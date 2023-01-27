House damaged by a fire in Springfield, Mo.

House fire in the 800 Block of East Locust in Springfield
House fire in the 800 Block of East Locust in Springfield(KYTV)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 5:27 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -A fire did extensive damage to a vacant house Friday morning. Firefighters were called just after 3:30 to the 800 block of East Locust, north of Boyd Elementary School.

The first unit to arrive on the scene saw flames coming out of the front of the house. Firefighters found no one inside after they were first told that someone could be trapped.

The fire marshal is investigating what started the fire.

