House damaged by a fire in Springfield, Mo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -A fire did extensive damage to a vacant house Friday morning. Firefighters were called just after 3:30 to the 800 block of East Locust, north of Boyd Elementary School.

The first unit to arrive on the scene saw flames coming out of the front of the house. Firefighters found no one inside after they were first told that someone could be trapped.

The fire marshal is investigating what started the fire.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.