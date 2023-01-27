Josh Hawley leads demanding rollback of Biden’s new WOTUS Rule

Missouri Senator Josh Hawley is demanding change from the Environmental Protection Agency on a ruling that controls how water is used on the state's farms
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 8:31 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (KFVS) - Missouri Senator Josh Hawley is demanding change from the Environmental Protection Agency on a ruling that controls how water is used on the state’s farms.

Senator Hawley led the Missouri Republican delegation in sending a letter to EPA, the delegation including Senator Eric Schmitt, Rep. Ann Wagner, Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer, Rep. Mark Alford, Rep. Sam Graves, Rep. Eric Burlison, and Rep. Jason Smith. The letter sent to EPA Administrator, Michael Regan, and Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works, Michael Connor, called on the administration to immediately rescind its controversial new Waters of the United States Rule.

Senator Hawley believes that the new WOTUS Rule is a radical interpretation of the Clean Water act. It will cause Missouri Farmers and Ranchers manage drainage ditches on their property to government standards.

“What this would do is take every little bit of water and cause it to be regulated by the federal government. And for what?,” Senator Hawley said.

The new regulations are scheduled to go into effect in March of this year. You can read the full letter sent to Regan and Connor here.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Michael Felts
IRS seizes $1.3M yacht, several vehicles, and more from Springfield multi-restaurant owner
Ozark couple loses everything in building collapse.
Ozark, Mo., couple loses everything after building collapse
The weekend starts on a nice note before our next system approaches Saturday and Sunday.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Nicer day lined up to start the weekend
This African Serval cat was loose in Ava for about six months
Leigh’s Lost and Found: Wild African Serval cat found wandering loose in Ava, Mo.
A class-action lawsuit accuses the maker of Fireball Cinnamon Whisky of intentionally...
Lawsuit claims mini bottles of Fireball Cinnamon don’t actually contain whisky

Latest News

Weekend Events
Weekend Events: See what’s happening around the Ozarks
Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas joined us on-set this morning on KCTV5 News. Here's what he had...
KC mayor talks Chiefs, AFC Championship impact, trash-talking, score prediction
Police arrest 4 after standoff in Hollister, Mo.
Sen. Hawley wants to ban TikTok in the U.S. due to security risks from the Chinese government.
Sen. Hawley announces bill to ban TikTok in U.S.
Sen. Hawley wants to ban TikTok in the U.S. due to security risks from the Chinese government.
Sen. Josh Hawley introduces bill to ban TikTok in U.S.