KC mayor talks Chiefs, AFC Championship impact, trash-talking, score prediction

See what Mayor Q had to say about the Cincinnati mayor’s “Burrowhead” comment
Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas joined us on-set this morning on KCTV5 News. Here's what he had...
Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas joined us on-set this morning on KCTV5 News. Here's what he had to say about Sunday's game, what the city has cooking, the draft being less than 90 days away, and trash-talk involving the Cincinnati mayor.
By Shain Bergan
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 9:08 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - With the AFC Championship upon us, Mayor Quinton Lucas dropped by the KCTV5 studio on Friday morning to talk about:

  • Chiefs’ success
  • NFL playoff impact on the city
  • Other things the city has brewing
  • Trash-talk with the Cincinnati mayor
  • A score prediction for Sunday’s game

See the video above for the mayor’s appearance.

