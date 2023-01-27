KC mayor talks Chiefs, AFC Championship impact, trash-talking, score prediction
See what Mayor Q had to say about the Cincinnati mayor’s “Burrowhead” comment
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 9:08 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - With the AFC Championship upon us, Mayor Quinton Lucas dropped by the KCTV5 studio on Friday morning to talk about:
- Chiefs’ success
- NFL playoff impact on the city
- Other things the city has brewing
- Trash-talk with the Cincinnati mayor
- A score prediction for Sunday’s game
See the video above for the mayor’s appearance.
