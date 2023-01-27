Kelce listed as ‘questionable’ for Chiefs vs. Bengals

FILE - Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce smiles before the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game...
FILE - Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce smiles before the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs in Miami Gardens Fla., in this Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, file photo. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)(Wilfredo Lee | AP)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 3:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Travis Kelce is listed as “questionable” for the AFC Championship on Sunday, as are Mecole Hardman and Justin Watson.

According to the injury reported posted on the Chiefs’ website and shared on Twitter, Kelce is “questionable” due to some kind of back injury. He did fully participate in practice, though.

Hardman is “questionable” with a pelvis injury and Watson is “questionable” with some kind of illness. Hardman had limited participation in practice and Watson did not participate.

Of note, as well, is that Patrick Mahomes is not listed as “questionable.”

MORE: Chiefs’ Mahomes ready for AFC title game against Bengals

As for the Bengals, there are a couple guys who won’t be on the field.

Guard Alex Cappa will be out with an ankle injury and OL Jonah Williams will be out with a knee injury.

They don’t have any other players who are listed as questionable; there’s just the two who are out completely.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Michael Felts
IRS seizes $1.3M yacht, several vehicles, and more from Springfield multi-restaurant owner
Ozark couple loses everything in building collapse.
Ozark, Mo., couple loses everything after building collapse
This African Serval cat was loose in Ava for about six months
Leigh’s Lost and Found: Wild African Serval cat found wandering loose in Ava, Mo.
The weekend starts on a nice note before our next system approaches Saturday and Sunday.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Nicer day lined up to start the weekend
The medical examiner identified the remains found as belonging to missing 4-year-old Athena...
Oklahoma investigators identify body as missing 4-year-old

Latest News

Chastity Peck from Clever, Mo. turned medical misfortune into a declaration of pride for her...
Clever, Mo. woman adorns prosthetic leg with show of support for KC Chiefs
KC safety Berry recovers from lymphoma, wins comeback award