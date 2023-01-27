Miller County Sheriff’s Office receives federal grant for body armor

By Marina Silva
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 6:59 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCUMBIA, Mo. (KY3) - Anytime you come in contact with a law enforcement officer, they are likely wearing a bulletproof vest. Deputies at Miller County received their new ones Thursday, a hefty upgrade to what they had before.

”The body armor they had in the past was at least six years old, I believe. So, according to the standards, it was outdated. I think five years is the life expectancy of it,” said Sheriff Louie Gregoire.

The sheriff says it’s time to upgrade to keep deputies safe.

”If you watch the news at any point, I mean, how many shootings are they involved in law enforcement? So it’s very important. It could say absolutely save their life,” said Sheriff Gregoire.

The vests came from a St. Louis-based company.

”They come down fitted every deputy here are measured them, and they’re custom fitted to the deputy, so they have a good comfortable fit under the uniform, or if there wear an outer carrier, it’s fit to them,” said Sheriff Gregoire.

The purchase was possible because of a federal grant.

”It’s a 50-50 matching grant. The federal government will pay half the price of the vest, and we had to pick up the other half,” said Sheriff Gregoire.

Deputies are already wearing them on duty.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Howell-Oregon Electric Cooperative, Inc.
Snowstorm knocks down power lines across the Ozarks
A class-action lawsuit accuses the maker of Fireball Cinnamon Whisky of intentionally...
Lawsuit claims mini bottles of Fireball Cinnamon don’t actually contain whisky
Much warmer weather is forecast Friday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm and Windy Friday
Charles Dotson/Deer, Ark.
PICTURES: Viewers share snowy snapshots from around the Ozarks
Ozark couple loses everything in building collapse.
Ozark, Mo., couple loses everything after building collapse

Latest News

Man at the edge of water
Live, Life, Well: Barriers to mental health care for men
The Jacksonville Jaguars play the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half of an NFL...
Joe Burrow, Bengals go for 4-0 vs. KC in AFC title rematch
Miller County Sheriff’s Office receives federal grant for body armor
John Michael Felts
IRS seizes $1.3M yacht, several vehicles, and more from Springfield multi-restaurant owner